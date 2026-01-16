Apple iPhone users warned to act now after ‘sophisticated’ hacks
- Apple has revealed security issues with WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and all browsers on iOS, prompting calls for iPhone 11 and newer users to upgrade to iOS 26 urgently.
- The warning stems from confirmed attacks on iPhones by mercenary spyware, making the security updates in iOS 26 essential.
- Apple disclosed that software may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 26.
- At least 50% of users have not yet upgraded to iOS 26, prompting a US government warning to update devices, according to Forbes.
- iOS 26 introduces enhanced protections, including improved Safari fingerprinting defence, safeguards against dangerous wired connections, and anti-scam features for calls and messages.