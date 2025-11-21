Expert explains how to avoid common iPhone calendar scam
- A consumer expert, Alice Beer, appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (20 November) to explain how to avoid an iPhone scam.
- The scam involves fraudsters taking over a user's calendar after they have unknowingly allowed the scammers access.
- Users should look out for numerous green notifications on their calendar dates.
- These notifications falsely claim their storage is full, prompting them to click a link to purchase additional storage.
- Once her tips have been followed, Alice Beer advises rerunning software updates and completely shutting down the iPhone.