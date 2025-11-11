Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Apple fans left baffled by new $230 iPhone accessory

Apple announces new knitted iPhone accessory iPhone Pocket
  • Apple has launched a new accessory, the "iPhone Pocket", in collaboration with Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake.
  • The product is a knitted fabric case designed to encase an iPhone, which can be worn cross-body or as a strap.
  • The limited-edition accessory is priced at $229.95 for the longer version and $149.95 for a shorter version.
  • Consumers have expressed confusion and criticism regarding the product's appearance, high cost, and lack of security features, with many likening it to a "sock".
  • The "iPhone Pocket" has drawn comparisons to Apple's discontinued iPod sock from the 2000s, with Apple stating it was inspired by Issey Miyake's "Pleats Please" line.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in