Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Supermodel Anok Yai shares health update from hospital bed

Supermodel shares secret battle with debilitating illness 'destroying lungs'
  • Supermodel Anok Yai has shared a health update after a secret battle with an illness “destroying” her lungs.
  • She underwent successful robotic lung surgery on Friday (19 December) to help treat a congenital defect.
  • She described the condition as “overworking my heart”.
  • Ms Yai, who was the second black model to open a Prada show after Naomi Campbell, posted videos from her hospital bed.
  • The footage showed her using a nebuliser and walking with assistance from a nurse during her recovery.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in