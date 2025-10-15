Anne-Marie and Slowthai reveal name of second child
- Singer Anne-Marie has revealed the unique name of her five-month-old son with rapper Slowthai as Forever Sugar.
- The announcement was made during an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, 14 October.
- Anne-Marie stated that the first name, Forever, was inspired by her grandmother and mother's “forever and always” sign-offs.
- The middle name, Sugar, was chosen due to her experience with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.
- Watch the video in full above.