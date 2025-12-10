Here’s where Americans are traveling this holiday season
- A review of more than 165,000 travel itineraries has identified London as the most popular European destination for American tourists this winter.
- The study by Allianz Partners covers the peak holiday travel period from 26 November 2025 to 6 January 2026.
- Paris, Rome, Madrid, and Dublin complete the top five, underscoring Americans' continued interest in culturally rich capitals with festive traditions.
- The top 10 includes a mix of classic city breaks and warmer Mediterranean escapes such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Munich, and Lisbon.
- Evolving traveller interests are reflected in shifts, with Vienna climbing five spots and Copenhagen joining the list, while Manchester and Brussels saw drops.