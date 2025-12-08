Alix Earle addresses rumours after ‘breakup’ with NFL star
- Alix Earle has addressed rumours that another NFL player attempted to contact her following her reported breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios.
- Multiple outlets reported on Friday that the influencer and Houston Texans wide receiver Berrios had ended their two-year relationship.
- A screenshot circulated online showing New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart allegedly sending Earle an Instagram message asking, 'Hey u single now?'.
- Earle denied the authenticity of the screenshot on her Instagram Story, stating it was ”fake photoshopped” and ”never happened”.
- Neither Earle nor Berrios has publicly confirmed the breakup, which reportedly occurred after Berrios did not attend her Dancing with the Stars performances.