Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alix Earle addresses rumours after ‘breakup’ with NFL star

Related: Alix Earle in Carl's Jr. ad
  • Alix Earle has addressed rumours that another NFL player attempted to contact her following her reported breakup with NFL star Braxton Berrios.
  • Multiple outlets reported on Friday that the influencer and Houston Texans wide receiver Berrios had ended their two-year relationship.
  • A screenshot circulated online showing New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart allegedly sending Earle an Instagram message asking, 'Hey u single now?'.
  • Earle denied the authenticity of the screenshot on her Instagram Story, stating it was ”fake photoshopped” and ”never happened”.
  • Neither Earle nor Berrios has publicly confirmed the breakup, which reportedly occurred after Berrios did not attend her Dancing with the Stars performances.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in