Why Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia will miss this year’s World Series

Dodgers vs. Toronto: Series Predictions &amp; Insights
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays in this year's World Series.
  • Key pitcher Alex Vesia will miss the series due to a “deeply personal family matter” he is navigating with his wife Kayla, who is expecting a baby girl.
  • The Dodgers organization announced Vesia's absence on social media, extending their thoughts to the family.
  • Manager Dave Roberts stated the team is navigating roster adjustments and will proceed on a “day-to-day” basis.
  • Vesia has been a crucial player for the Dodgers since 2021, having played a significant role in their previous World Series victory.
