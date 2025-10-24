Why Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia will miss this year’s World Series
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the Toronto Blue Jays in this year's World Series.
- Key pitcher Alex Vesia will miss the series due to a “deeply personal family matter” he is navigating with his wife Kayla, who is expecting a baby girl.
- The Dodgers organization announced Vesia's absence on social media, extending their thoughts to the family.
- Manager Dave Roberts stated the team is navigating roster adjustments and will proceed on a “day-to-day” basis.
- Vesia has been a crucial player for the Dodgers since 2021, having played a significant role in their previous World Series victory.