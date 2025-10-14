Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supermarket ice cream warning over ingredient not listed on tub

An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool
An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool (PA Archive)
  • Aldi has issued a recall for Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains wheat, an allergen not listed on the product label.
  • The undeclared wheat poses a potential health risk for individuals with coeliac disease or a gluten allergy.
  • Customers who have purchased the affected 500ml tubs, with a best-before date of 14 August 2027, are advised not to consume the ice cream.
  • Consumers should return the product to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.
  • Aldi apologised for the error, stating the product did not meet their normal high standards.
