Supermarket ice cream warning over ingredient not listed on tub
- Aldi has issued a recall for Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains wheat, an allergen not listed on the product label.
- The undeclared wheat poses a potential health risk for individuals with coeliac disease or a gluten allergy.
- Customers who have purchased the affected 500ml tubs, with a best-before date of 14 August 2027, are advised not to consume the ice cream.
- Consumers should return the product to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.
- Aldi apologised for the error, stating the product did not meet their normal high standards.