US airline launching its first-ever transatlantic flights to three major hubs
- Alaska Airlines is launching its first-ever transatlantic flights with routes to three major travel hubs.
- Tickets are now on sale for its new daily, year-round direct service from Seattle to London, which launches on May 21 with round-trip fares starting at $699.
- The airline will also offer a flight from Seattle to Rome beginning on April 28, 2026, and Seattle to Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 28, 2026, with fares from $599 and $699 respectively.
- The London and Rome routes will utilize 787 Dreamliner aircraft, while the Seattle-Reykjavik service will use 737-8 Max planes.
- The London and Rome flights will feature planes in green liveries inspired by the Northern Lights.