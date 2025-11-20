Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Olympian Adam Peaty breaks silence on ‘family feud’ just weeks before Holly Ramsay wedding

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are due to marry next month
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are due to marry next month (PA)
  • Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has addressed reports of a family feud ahead of his forthcoming wedding to Holly Ramsay.
  • Peaty's mother, Caroline, is reportedly banned from the couple's Christmas nuptials on 27 December.
  • Peaty posted on Instagram, stating there are "two sides to every story" and that he, Ramsay, and his sister will "get through this" during these "challenging times".
  • He also mentioned an "ongoing police investigation into serious matters" that prevents them from going into further detail.
  • The alleged feud reportedly escalated after Caroline was not invited to Ramsay's hen-do, leading to public criticism from Peaty's aunt and Caroline's subsequent comments about feeling estranged from her son.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in