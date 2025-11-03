Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delta flight has near-miss due to confusion with air traffic control

  • A Delta Air Lines flight from Paris had a near-miss with a Cape Air aircraft on a Boston runway due to air traffic control confusion on Thursday, 30 October.
  • Delta flight DL263 was forced to perform a 'go-around' while landing at Boston Logan International Airport as Cape Air flight 548 was cleared to take off from an intersecting runway.
  • The Delta aircraft, carrying 284 passengers and 11 crew members, landed safely after the incident, with no injuries or damage reported.
  • Audio from air traffic control captured the Cape Air pilot's surprise and the Delta captain stating, “That was close.”
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident, which occurred amid concerns about air traffic controller shortages due to a US government shutdown.
