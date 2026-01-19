Zoe Ball addresses speculation about Strictly host role
- Zoe Ball has addressed speculation that she could become a new host of Strictly Come Dancing, stating she would "love" to take on the role.
- The former Radio 2 star is considered a frontrunner following the announcement that long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman would depart the series.
- Ball, who previously hosted the spin-off show It Takes Two for a decade, clarified that she has not yet had any official conversations about the position.
- Her father, Johnny Ball, had previously indicated in December 2025 that she was in contention for the role, with a decision expected in the spring.
- Other celebrities rumoured to be in the running include Alan Carr, Amanda Holden, Rylan, Vernon Kay, Paddy McGuinness, Stacey Dooley, Fleur East, and Janette Manrara.