Zoe Ball reveals she had ‘emotional breakdown’ after mother’s death

Zoe Ball fights back tears as she opens up on emotional breakdown after mother's death
  • Zoe Ball revealed she experienced an emotional breakdown following the death of her mother.
  • Her mother, Julia Peckham, passed away in 2024 from pancreatic cancer.
  • Ball shared that the grief was so profound she had to stop working and was physically unable to move.
  • She described the experience as a "proper emotional breakdown" and "brutal".
  • Ball discussed this personal struggle with Jo Whiley on their Dig It podcast.

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

