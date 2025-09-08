**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Zoe Ball fought back tears as she opened up on the emotional breakdown she went through following her mother’s death.

The BBC Radio 2 star spoke about the impact losing her mother Julia Peckham had on her, following her death from pancreatic cancer in 2024.

Speaking to her Dig It podcast co-host Jo Whiley, the radio DJ said: “I had to stop working, I was on the floor in the kitchen, I couldn't move.

“I had a proper emotional break down, I haven't talked about it very much but it was brutal.”