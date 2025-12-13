Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Broadcasting legend steps down from her BBC Radio 2 show

Zoe Ball has stepped down from her BBC Radio 2 show
Zoe Ball has stepped down from her BBC Radio 2 show (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down as presenter of her BBC Radio 2 show.
  • Broadcaster Emma Willis will replace Ball in the role, joining the Radio 2 family.
  • Ball made the announcement during her programme, expressing her delight for Willis.
  • Emma Willis is a well-known presenter, having hosted shows such as The Voice, The Circle, and Big Brother.
  • Ball's final show is scheduled for Saturday 20 December, though she will continue to host specials for Radio 2 in 2025.
