Fast fashion brand reveals reason it has been quietly closing stores
- Zara, owned by Inditex, has revealed why it quietly closed 60 stores worldwide between October 2024 and October 2025.
- Some existing Zara stores were converted into standalone Zara Man outlets, and the chain’s performance remains positive despite the store closures, Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras said.
- Other closures are part of a long-term store optimization plan to create bigger retail spaces, a spokesperson told The Independent, noting that the company is expected to increase its total store space by 5% in fiscal year 2025-2026.
- Zara also plans to update its stores with customer-friendly tech with the spokesperson stating, “The reasoning for [the closures] is that Zara is building unique retail spaces which allow the brand to enhance customer experience with the latest in-store technology, including assisted check-outs, assisted automated return stations for faster and more convenient returns, as well as new product display areas.”
- The company noted in its Q3 earnings call that in-store and online sales from all brands, including Zara, Zara Man, and Zara Home, improved 10.6% from November 1 to December 1.