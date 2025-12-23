Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fast fashion brand reveals reason it has been quietly closing stores

Parent company Inditex did not specify the locations or dates of the 60 closures
Parent company Inditex did not specify the locations or dates of the 60 closures (Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Zara, owned by Inditex, has revealed why it quietly closed 60 stores worldwide between October 2024 and October 2025.
  • Some existing Zara stores were converted into standalone Zara Man outlets, and the chain’s performance remains positive despite the store closures, Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras said.
  • Other closures are part of a long-term store optimization plan to create bigger retail spaces, a spokesperson told The Independent, noting that the company is expected to increase its total store space by 5% in fiscal year 2025-2026.
  • Zara also plans to update its stores with customer-friendly tech with the spokesperson stating, “The reasoning for [the closures] is that Zara is building unique retail spaces which allow the brand to enhance customer experience with the latest in-store technology, including assisted check-outs, assisted automated return stations for faster and more convenient returns, as well as new product display areas.”
  • The company noted in its Q3 earnings call that in-store and online sales from all brands, including Zara, Zara Man, and Zara Home, improved 10.6% from November 1 to December 1.
