Popular fast-fashion brand has been quietly closing stores across the world

Martin Lewis shares festive online trick to cut Christmas shopping costs
  • Zara, the Spanish fashion brand, has quietly closed 60 stores worldwide between October 2024 and October 2025.
  • Parent company Inditex did not specify the locations of the closures or provide a detailed explanation for them.
  • Some closures were part of a strategy to convert existing Zara stores into standalone Zara Man outlets, as seen in Osaka, Japan.
  • Despite the closures, Inditex CEO Óscar García Maceiras affirmed that Zara and its other brands are performing well.
  • The closures occur amidst a growing movement against fast fashion due to its environmental impact, a concern particularly prevalent among younger consumers.
