Zach Bryan faces criticism for new song mentioning ICE raids

Country singer Zach Bryan riles fans by criticizing ICE raids in song snippet
  • Country star Zach Bryan has drawn criticism for new song lyrics that appear to condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.
  • The lyrics, shared in an early recording on Instagram, describe ICE agents breaking down doors and children being frightened.
  • A Department of Homeland Security official, Tricia McLaughlin, responded to the controversy by suggesting Bryan “Stick to ‘Pink Skies’.”
  • The Grammy-winning artist's stance has angered some Republican supporters, while others have applauded him for speaking out.
  • Bryan, who previously identified as libertarian, has largely refrained from political commentary, though he supported the transgender community in 2023.
