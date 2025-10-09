Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Zach Bryan says he does not support either “radicalized side” in politics after song backlash

Video Player Placeholder
Zach Bryan Clarifies Politics After ‘Bad News’ Controversy...
  • Country music singer Zach Bryan drew criticism from Republicans for lyrics in an early recording of his new song, “The Fading of the Red White and Blue.”
  • The contentious lyrics depict Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents breaking down doors and frightening children.
  • Bryan clarified that he does not support “radicalized sides” in politics, explaining that the song intends to promote national unity and overcome division.
  • The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist, a Navy veteran, expressed his personal confusion and distress regarding America's political polarization.
  • In a subsequent post, Bryan conveyed feeling scrutinized and overwhelmed by public reaction, while reaffirming his love for the country and its freedom of expression.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in