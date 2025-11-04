US rapper dies aged 51 following brain aneurysm
- No Limit Records rapper Young Bleed, real name Glenn Clifton Jr., has died at the age of 51 following a brain aneurysm.
- His eldest son, Ty'Gee Ramon Clifton, announced his father's death on social media, confirming he passed away on 1 November.
- Clifton clarified that his father, who had high blood pressure, collapsed unexpectedly after a performance in Las Vegas and spent a week on a ventilator before succumbing to complications from the aneurysm.
- A GoFundMe campaign, initially launched during his hospitalisation, has been updated by the family to cover funeral costs.
- Young Bleed was renowned for his role in establishing Baton Rouge's hip-hop scene in the late 1990s, notably with the hit song "How Ya Do Dat" alongside Master P.