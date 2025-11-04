No Limit rapper Young Bleed dies aged 51 after brain aneurysm
His family has launched a GoFundMe to cover burial costs
No Limit Records rapper Young Bleed, real name Glenn Clifton Jr., has died aged 51 following a brain aneurysm.
Young Bleed’s eldest son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, announced his death on social media Tuesday.
“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u,” he wrote. “I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time.”
In an emotional Instagram video, Clifton said his dad died on November 1. The eldest son then went on to “clear up some false narratives.”
Clifton said his dad didn’t have health issues, but had high blood pressure that he took medication for regularly.
“It was more of a natural thing that caused this to happen to him,” Clifton said. He explained that Young Bleed collapsed at an afterparty following his recent performance in Las Vegas.
The rapper later died of complications from a brain aneurysm caused by the bleed, his son said. He was on a ventilator and spent a week in the hospital before he died.
Clifton confirmed the legitimacy of the GoFundMe launched by the family during Young Bleed’s hospitalization, and said that the fundraising goal was bumped up to cover funeral costs.
The Louisiana rapper’s last appearance was at a Verzuz event, which featured members of No Limit and Cash Money Records.
