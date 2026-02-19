Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Horse-drawn carriage featured in Wuthering Heights listed for sale

  • A horse-drawn carriage featured in Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" is listed for sale at £100,000.
  • The original 1890 vehicle was used to transport actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the movie.
  • Named the Heathcliff Carriage, it boasts maroon leather seats and is designed for either two or four horses.
  • The carriage has been privately owned for two decades by Steve Dent Ltd, the stunt and prop company involved in the film's production.
  • The film, a loose adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel, has received mixed reviews from critics.
