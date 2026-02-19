Horse-drawn carriage featured in Wuthering Heights listed for sale
- A horse-drawn carriage featured in Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" is listed for sale at £100,000.
- The original 1890 vehicle was used to transport actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the movie.
- Named the Heathcliff Carriage, it boasts maroon leather seats and is designed for either two or four horses.
- The carriage has been privately owned for two decades by Steve Dent Ltd, the stunt and prop company involved in the film's production.
- The film, a loose adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel, has received mixed reviews from critics.
