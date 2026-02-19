‘Unique’ Wuthering Heights prop used by Margot Robbie up for sale for £100k

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A horse-drawn carriage, used to transport actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights”, has been listed for sale at £100,000.

The original 1890 vehicle, which was featured in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s literary touchstone, is available on the UK automotive marketplace Autotrader.

Named the Heathcliff Carriage, the piece of film memorabilia boasts maroon leather seats and is designed for either two or four horses.

It has been privately owned for two decades by Steve Dent Ltd, the stunt and prop company involved in the film's production.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said: “This listing is one of the most unique we’re ever seen on the platform.

“To have the actual carriage used by the lead actors in this film on Autotrader is an honour, and we’re so pleased to be a small part of this huge moment in film and culture.”

open image in gallery The Heathcliff Carriage was used to transport Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi ( Steve Dent Ltd/PA Wire )

The film follows the tumultuous and passionate romance between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).

The loose adaptation of the classic gothic novel has drawn mixed reviews from film critics.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave it one star, labelling it an “astonishingly hollow work” in which Margot and Robbie’s performances are “almost pushed to the border of pantomime”.

open image in gallery The interior of the carriage features maroon leather seats ( Steve Dent Ltd/PA Wire )

“Heathcliff, for one, has become a wet-eyed, Mills & Boon mirage created entirely to induce swooning, always on standby to shield Cathy from the cold and rain,” Loughrey wrote.

“How infinitely dull he is compared to the complicated, challenging figure we meet in the book: a victim of abuse so dead-set on vengeance that he becomes as monstrous as those who harmed him.”

Fennell has said the adaptation recalled her experience of reading the 1847 text as a teenager.

Pop star Charli XCX wrote the film’s soundtrack, which features songs with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and US singer Sky Ferreira.