‘Unique’ Wuthering Heights prop used by Margot Robbie up for sale for £100k
The piece of film memorabilia dates back to 1890
A horse-drawn carriage, used to transport actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights”, has been listed for sale at £100,000.
The original 1890 vehicle, which was featured in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s literary touchstone, is available on the UK automotive marketplace Autotrader.
Named the Heathcliff Carriage, the piece of film memorabilia boasts maroon leather seats and is designed for either two or four horses.
It has been privately owned for two decades by Steve Dent Ltd, the stunt and prop company involved in the film's production.
Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said: “This listing is one of the most unique we’re ever seen on the platform.
“To have the actual carriage used by the lead actors in this film on Autotrader is an honour, and we’re so pleased to be a small part of this huge moment in film and culture.”
The film follows the tumultuous and passionate romance between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).
The loose adaptation of the classic gothic novel has drawn mixed reviews from film critics.
The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave it one star, labelling it an “astonishingly hollow work” in which Margot and Robbie’s performances are “almost pushed to the border of pantomime”.
“Heathcliff, for one, has become a wet-eyed, Mills & Boon mirage created entirely to induce swooning, always on standby to shield Cathy from the cold and rain,” Loughrey wrote.
“How infinitely dull he is compared to the complicated, challenging figure we meet in the book: a victim of abuse so dead-set on vengeance that he becomes as monstrous as those who harmed him.”
Fennell has said the adaptation recalled her experience of reading the 1847 text as a teenager.
Pop star Charli XCX wrote the film’s soundtrack, which features songs with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and US singer Sky Ferreira.
