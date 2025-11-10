Wizard of Oz fans given rare opportunity to purchase items from beloved film
- An upcoming auction by Heritage Auctions on 9 and 10 December will feature iconic memorabilia from the film The Wizard of Oz.
- The star item is Margaret Hamilton’s distinctive black hat, worn as the Wicked Witch of the West, which is considered as significant as Dorothy's ruby slippers.
- Other notable items include a signed Wizard of Oz book by Judy Garland featuring Toto’s paw prints, a handwritten letter from author L Frank Baum, and an organza blouse worn by Garland.
- The auction also offers two versions of Dorothy’s ruby slippers: a right-foot shoe worn by Garland during rehearsals and a high-quality 50th-anniversary replica.
- This sale follows a previous Heritage auction where a different pair of the film’s ruby slippers fetched an impressive $28m, with only four pairs believed to still exist.