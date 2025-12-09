Will Smith shocks TV fans with last-minute cameo in major finale
- The drama series Bel-Air, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, concluded its fourth and final season.
- The finale featured a surprise cameo from original star Will Smith, who played a pivotal role in the Nineties sitcom.
- Smith's appearance saw him offer life advice to the new protagonist, also named Will Smith and played by Jabari Banks.
- The cameo marked a full-circle moment as Banks's character prepared to leave Bel-Air for Philadelphia.
- Bel-Air showrunner Morgan Cooper revealed that a guest appearance from Smith was always intended for the series.