Will Smith shocks TV fans with last-minute cameo in major finale

Bel-Air | Official Trailer
  • The drama series Bel-Air, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, concluded its fourth and final season.
  • The finale featured a surprise cameo from original star Will Smith, who played a pivotal role in the Nineties sitcom.
  • Smith's appearance saw him offer life advice to the new protagonist, also named Will Smith and played by Jabari Banks.
  • The cameo marked a full-circle moment as Banks's character prepared to leave Bel-Air for Philadelphia.
  • Bel-Air showrunner Morgan Cooper revealed that a guest appearance from Smith was always intended for the series.
