Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans stunned by cameo in spin-off finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off series were surprised with an A-list cameo from one of the show’s original stars in the final episode of the programme.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air reimagined the Nineties comedy, ditching the laughs in favour of a more serious tone.

The fourth and final season concluded in the States on Monday (8 December) and finished with a special guest appearance from Will Smith himself.

The closing moments of the episode brought things full circle as the spin-off drama’s protagonist – still called Will Smith, but this time played by newcomer Jabari Banks – prepared to leave California and return to Philadelphia.

As Banks’s character took in one final view of Los Angeles, a stranger wearing sunglasses approached him and said: “Steppin’ into the future is kinda scary, huh?”

open image in gallery Smith’s cameo in the final moments of the show ( Peacock )

“Nah, I’m cool,” Banks’s character said, as the stranger took off his sunglasses and revealed himself as the real Will Smith.

The pair then shared a touching chat as Smith, 57, shared some wisdom with his younger self. “Don’t worry about having all the answers, nobody does. Not even the people who pretend like they do,” he said. “Trust me, you’re going to mess some things up and do some dumb s***, but you’re human.

“You’ll learn, you’ll grow, and just live and laugh and cry. Eat a cheesesteak, just not every day ’cause cholesterol is real. Life goes by fast. Try to enjoy the ride.”

He added: “We’re going to be alright.”

open image in gallery Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Jabari Banks as Will in ‘Bel-Air’ ( Peacock )

Bel-Air showrunner Morgan Cooper has revealed how the cameo came about, saying it was always his intention to find a way for Smith to make a guest appearance.

“Since day one, that was always something that we wanted to do, and it was just a matter of finding the right moment,” he told The Wrap. “And for that to be the final moment of the series just felt so right. It all led up to that, but was always in the cards.”

The original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons in the early 1990s and gave Smith his breakthrough role. The hit comedy saw Smith’s character – a fictionalised version of the young actor – move in with his wealthy relatives in Los Angeles, with cast members including Alfonso Ribeiro as his cousin Carlton Banks, and James Avery as his uncle Phillip Banks.