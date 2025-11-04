Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will Ferrell’s Elf costume to be auctioned for up to £200,000

Will Ferrell reprises his role as Buddy the Elf in Asda's Christmas 2022 advert
  • Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will feature over 1,350 items, collectively valued at an estimated £8 million.
  • Among the highlights is Will Ferrell's iconic Elf costume, expected to fetch between £100,000 and £200,000.
  • The top lot is Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine blaster from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.
  • Other notable items include Marty McFly's hoverboard from Back To The Future, Alan Rickman's annotated Die Hard script, and Harrison Ford's fedora from Indiana Jones.
  • A public exhibition of the items will take place in London from 25 November, ahead of the three-day live auction which begins on 5 December.
In full

