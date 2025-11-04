Will Ferrell’s Elf costume among iconic film props to be auctioned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Ferrell’s costume from the Christmas film Elf could fetch between £100,000 and £200,000 when it goes under the hammer as part of a movie memorabilia auction.

Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will include more than 1,350 items valued at a combined total of £8 million.

Among the props, costumes, and other items will be the green, white, yellow and black elf outfit, which originates from the film’s producer Jon Berg, which is screen-matched to the lift scene where Buddy pushes all of the buttons to see them light up like a Christmas tree.

The 2003 movie, about a man raised as one of Father Christmas’s elves who travels to New York to find his real father, is considered to be one of the top Christmas films of all time.

The auction will also include the hoverboard used by Michael J Fox’s character Marty McFly in Back To The Future Part II (1989) and III (1990), which has a pre-sale estimate of £60,000 to £120,000 and a heavily annotated personal shooting script from Die Hard (1988), once owned by Alan Rickman, which could fetch between £30,000 and £60,000.

open image in gallery Will Ferrell's costume from the 2003 film 'Elf' at the Propstore in Rickmansworth ( PA )

Rickman, who died at the age of 69 in 2016, will also have his annotated shooting script from the romantic comedy Christmas film Love Actually (2003) go under the hammer.

The collection’s top lot is Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine blaster from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which has a pre-sale estimate of £350,000 to £700,000.

open image in gallery Alan Rickman's heavily-annotated personal shooting script, from the 1988 film 'Die Hard' ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

Other highlights include the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984), which carries a pre-sale estimate of £150,000 to £300,000, and Tobey Maguire’s symbiote suit with lenses in Spider-Man 3 (2007), which could fetch between £75,000 and £150,000.

A number of horror props will also be auctioned, including a Ghostface mask from Scream (1996) and the stunt axe of Jack Nicholson’s character Jack Torrance in The Shining (1980), which is expected to sell for between £50,000 and £100,000.

open image in gallery Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) Hoverboard from the 1989 and 1990 films 'Back to the Future Part II' and 'Back to the Future Part III' ( PA )

There is also an SFX baby dragon Viserion from Game of Thrones, the Tinker Bell costume worn by Julia Roberts in Hook (1991), and Will Smith’s suit ensemble as Agent J in Men In Black (1997).

Stephen Lane, Propstore chief executive, said: “As the year draws to a close, Propstore is thrilled to bring collectors an extraordinary line-up – from the festive joy of Elf to the timeless adventure of Indiana Jones and the interstellar legacy of Star Wars.

“Each piece is a tangible piece of storytelling history, connecting fans directly to the films that shaped their imaginations.”

open image in gallery Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) Fedora from the 1984 film 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

The auction house is hosting a two-day public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel in London from November 25, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see items before they go under the hammer.

The three-day live auction begins on December 5.