Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked partnership almost didn’t happen
- Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked: For Good, revealed he initially did not intend to cast Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo together.
- Chu admitted to BBC Radio 4 that he had originally paired both actors with different co-stars.
- Despite initial reservations, Grande and Erivo, playing Glinda and Elphaba, have garnered significant attention for their on-screen chemistry.
- Their charismatic interviews and reactions have also become viral internet memes.
- Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from 21 November.