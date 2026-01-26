Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who won Celebrity SAS: Who dares wins?

  • Three celebrities, Dani Dyer-Bowen, Gabby Allen, and Emily Seebohm, successfully completed the arduous course on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
  • Out of 14 initial celebrity contestants, only these three managed to pass the Special Forces selection course, which subjected them to extreme mental and physical challenges.
  • The series finale featured a gruelling 12-hour simulated hostage situation, including interrogation and detention, which tested the remaining recruits' emotional limits.
  • During this final challenge, Australian Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and former rugby player Ben Cohen withdrew, leaving only Dyer-Bowen, Allen, and Seebohm to continue.
  • Chief instructor Billy Billingham confirmed that all three women had successfully passed the demanding eight-day process, leading to a tearful celebration among them.
