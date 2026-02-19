Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

  • Roxanne Hamedi, a pharmacist from Aberdeen, became the fifth candidate to be fired from the latest series of The Apprentice.
  • Lord Sugar dismissed Hamedi after holding her responsible for her team's poor branding decisions during a task to create and market a bottled water brand.
  • As the sub-team leader for the branding element, Hamedi's team failed to impress, leading to her exit from the BBC business show.
  • Hamedi expressed disappointment, stating she felt her time was "cut short" and that other team members, particularly team leader Conor Galvin, lacked accountability.
  • She suggested Galvin should have been fired instead, believing he "threw her under the bus" and she was an "easy scapegoat".
