Who was fired from The Apprentice tonight?

Lord Sugar fires Apprentice candidate after 'unusual' boardroom first
  • AI product consultant Tanmay Hingorani from London has become the fourth candidate to be fired from the current series of The Apprentice.
  • Lord Sugar dismissed Hingorani following a disastrous negotiation during a chicken and egg-themed challenge.
  • Hingorani stated he 'took the bullet' for securing a low deal with a corporate client, specifically shaking hands on £11.80 after a teammate suggested £12.
  • He expressed disappointment, feeling his dismissal was unfair and that another candidate, Megan Ruiter, should have been fired instead.
  • Had he won, Hingorani planned to launch an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform for food and drink businesses.
