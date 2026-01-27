Who is Mark Fowler in EastEnders?
- Mark Fowler Jr (played by Stephen Aaron-Sipple) has made a significant return to EastEnders, immediately reconnecting with his secret family on Albert Square.
- He has reunited with sister Vicki Fowler and acknowledged Phil Mitchell as his uncle, with Sam Mitchell also identifying herself as his aunt.
- His parentage, Michelle Fowler and Grant Mitchell, was revealed to viewers and Grant during Mark's 2016 debut.
- While claiming to support Vicki at her trial, hints suggest his true reasons for returning are more complex.
- A future flashforward scene shows Mark with the Brannings, sparking speculation of a potential affair with Lauren Branning.