EastEnders star Nina Wadia delivers weight loss jabs warning

  • Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia discussed her two-stone weight loss on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 27 January.
  • She clarified that her weight loss was achieved through consistent physical activity over time, not by using weight loss injections.
  • Wadia issued a warning to those considering weight loss injections, despite acknowledging they could be a 'kickstarter' for obese individuals.
  • She highlighted potential negative side effects associated with the jabs.
  • Wadia mentioned that friends who used the injections reported experiencing depression due to a complete loss of appetite.
