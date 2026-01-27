EastEnders star Nina Wadia delivers weight loss jabs warning
- Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia discussed her two-stone weight loss on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 27 January.
- She clarified that her weight loss was achieved through consistent physical activity over time, not by using weight loss injections.
- Wadia issued a warning to those considering weight loss injections, despite acknowledging they could be a 'kickstarter' for obese individuals.
- She highlighted potential negative side effects associated with the jabs.
- Wadia mentioned that friends who used the injections reported experiencing depression due to a complete loss of appetite.