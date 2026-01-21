Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is The Traitors final?

  • The finale of BBC's The Traitors is scheduled for Friday 23rd January, airing at the slightly later time of 8:30 pm.
  • The final episode will run for 75 minutes, an increase from its usual 60-minute slot, and will be followed by a 45-minute episode of the spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked.
  • The series concludes with a final mission to build the prize pot, which can reach a maximum of £120,000.
  • Players will participate in a last round table to banish one more person, revealing their roles as Faithful or Traitor.
  • The game culminates at a fire pit where remaining contestants vote to either end the game or banish another player, with Faithfuls splitting the prize or a lone Traitor taking it all.

