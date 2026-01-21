When is the Brit Awards 2026? All you need to know after nominations revealed
- The Brit Awards 2026 will take place at the Manchester Co-op Live arena on Saturday, 28 February.
- It is being held in Manchester for the first time, moving from London where it has been hosted for the past four decades.
- Sony Music UK spearheaded the move, taking over stewardship of the awards for the next three years, aiming to invigorate the show.
- The nominations for this year’s event were revealed on Wednesday, with Lily Allen, Olivia Dean, Lola Young and JADE all named in major categories.
- The ceremonies will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player, with Mastercard continuing its long-standing headline sponsorship.