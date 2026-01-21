Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When is the Brit Awards 2026? All you need to know after nominations revealed

Jack Whitehall returning to host Brit Awards 2026
  • The Brit Awards 2026 will take place at the Manchester Co-op Live arena on Saturday, 28 February.
  • It is being held in Manchester for the first time, moving from London where it has been hosted for the past four decades.
  • Sony Music UK spearheaded the move, taking over stewardship of the awards for the next three years, aiming to invigorate the show.
  • The nominations for this year’s event were revealed on Wednesday, with Lily Allen, Olivia Dean, Lola Young and JADE all named in major categories.
  • The ceremonies will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player, with Mastercard continuing its long-standing headline sponsorship.
