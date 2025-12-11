TV actor killed by SUV while walking home from dinner
- Wenne Alton Davis, an actor best known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has died at the age of 60.
- She was struck by a 2023 Cadillac XT6 while walking in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night at West 53rd Street and Broadway.
- The NYPD reported that Davis sustained severe trauma to her head and body and was pronounced deceased at Mount Sinai West hospital.
- The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the collision, and no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
- Davis was reportedly returning home to Forest Hills, Queens, after having dinner with friends when the incident occurred.