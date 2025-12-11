Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wenne Alton Davis, the actor best known for appearing in the series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has died after being hit by a car in New York City. She was 60 years old.

According to a report from the NYPD, a black 2023 Cadillac XT6 was making a left-hand turn at West 53rd Street and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan when it struck Davis at 9 p.m. Monday.

The police said in a statement that Davis sustained “severe trauma to the head and body.”

The statement continued: “EMS responded and transported [Davis] to Mount Sinai West, where she was pronounced deceased.”

“The operator of 2023 Cadillac XT6 remained on scene and was not injured as a result of the collision,” police added. “There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.”

open image in gallery Davis (left) played a police officer in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ ( Amazon Prime Video )

open image in gallery Davis had several TV roles in shows including ‘New Amsterdam’ and ‘Girls5eva’ ( Instagram via @wenne_alton_davis )

Representatives for Davis confirmed the actor’s death to CBS News, adding that Davis was out to dinner with friends and walking to the E train to head home to Forest Hills, Queens, when the accident happened.

Davis was best known for their role in season five of the Amazon Prime hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, portraying a police officer. Davis’s last episode, which aired in 2023, marked their last on-screen appearance.

Born Wendy Davis in October 1965, in Durham, North Carolina, Davis used the name Wenne Alton Davis in acting roles.

She lived in Forest Hills, Queens, after moving to New York in her late 20s, and pursued stand-up comedy before turning to acting, Davis’s agent Jamie Harris told The New York Times.

Harris said Davis had “a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at J.F.K. and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends, which was also huge.”

Davis’s other acting credits include the medical drama series New Amsterdam, playing a carpenter in Netflix’s Girls5eva and as a driver in the 2015 thriller American Odyssey.