The wedding during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance was real
- The wedding that took place during Bad Bunny’s highly praised Super Bowl halftime show has been confirmed as real.
- The couple had reportedly invited Bad Bunny to their wedding months ago, but the Puerto Rican superstar instead invited them to be a part of his halftime show, where their marriage was solemnised.
- Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, signed their marriage certificate, and a wedding cake was provided, turning the moment into a “joyful celebration unfolding in real time”, the rapper’s representatives said in a press release.
- It is unclear whether the people observing the ceremony were friends and family of the couple or part of the performance.
- The 31-year-old’s overall halftime show, which featured cameos by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba, has been widely praised for showcasing Latin culture and performing his entire set in Spanish.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks