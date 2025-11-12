Waitrose launches Christmas campaign featuring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson
- Waitrose has launched its 2025 Christmas campaign, a four-minute romantic comedy advert starring Keira Knightley and comedian Joe Wilkinson.
- Directed by Bafta-winning Molly Manners, the film depicts their characters falling in love over a shared passion for food.
- The narrative begins at a Waitrose cheese counter and culminates with Wilkinson's character recreating Knightley's Nan's turkey pie recipe.
- Both Knightley and Wilkinson expressed their enjoyment of working on the “silly, fun and delicious film”.
- Nathan Ansell, Waitrose chief customer officer, highlighted the campaign as an “industry first” four-minute film celebrating festive food and adding a “warm, fuzzy feeling”.