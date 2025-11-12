Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keira Knightley stars with Joe Wilkinson in Waitrose’s ‘mini romcom’ Christmas advert

‘It was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it,’ jokes Wilkinson

Josie Clarke
Tuesday 11 November 2025 19:01 EST
Comments
Keira Knightley and comedian Joe Wilkinson star in the Waitrose Christmas ad
Waitrose has launched its Christmas campaign with an ambitious four-minute romantic comedy, featuring acclaimed actress Keira Knightley and comedian and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Wilkinson in a festive tale of culinary connection.

Directed by Bafta-winning Molly Manners, the advert charts the blossoming relationship between Knightley and Wilkinson’s characters, united by their shared passion for food.

The ad begins as they meet for the first time at a Waitrose cheese counter, and culminates with Wilkinson – who reprises his role as Phil, from the grocer’s 2024 “whodunnit” festive campaign – recreating Keira’s Nan’s turkey pie recipe.

Knightley expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating: "I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn’t turn it down. I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe, and I hope those watching it fall in love too."

Knightley says she “couldn’t turn down” working with Joe Wilkinson on the advert
Wilkinson, known for his comedic timing, added: "It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved. As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am."

The advert’s soundtrack features the track “She’s A Star” by the British band James.

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose chief customer officer, highlighted the unique nature of the campaign: "Our four-minute Christmas film – an industry first – pays homage to the seasonal romantic comedy tradition, celebrates the exciting and elevated Waitrose festive food offering, and adds a little more of that warm, fuzzy feeling to the holiday season."

‘It was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it,’ joked Wilkinson
Director Molly Manners also shared her experience: "We had such a great time making the perfect miniature romcom with food as a love language deep at its heart. The combination of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson is magical in such an unexpected way. I hope they knock your socks clean off, as they did mine."

Waitrose's 2024 two-parter Christmas campaign was entitled “Sweet Suspicion, A Waitrose Mystery” with a cast including Matthew Macfadyen of Succession, Rakhee Thakrar of Sex Education, Sian Clifford from Fleabag, Dustin Demri-Burns of Slow Horses, Eryl Maynard of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Wilkinson.

