Who are Village People and why are they performing at the World Cup draw?
- The highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup is taking place in Washington DC.
- Supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and actor Danny Ramirez host the event at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.
- Musical performances are confirmed from Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Village People, a favourite of President Trump’s, also scheduled to perform.
- The Village People are an American pop group known for their stand-out costumes and catchy lyrics.
- The event will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC Two from 5pm on Friday, offering a first glimpse into the expanded global football spectacle.