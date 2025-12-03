Village People among stars to perform at Friday’s World Cup draw
Star-studded event will be hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Kevin Hart
The highly anticipated draw for next year's expanded football World Cup is set to take place in Washington DC on Friday, featuring a glittering array of musical talent and celebrity presenters. Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams are among the stars confirmed to perform.
England and Scotland are among the 48 nations that will discover their opponents for next summer’s tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Hosted at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, the event will be fronted by supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart, and Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to proceedings.
Klum, who previously participated in the 2006 tournament draw in her birth nation of Germany, expressed her excitement, stating: "To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary."
She added, "The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour."
Ramirez also shared his enthusiasm, highlighting his personal connection to two of the host nations. "As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream," he remarked.
The actor continued, "With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show."
Beyond the presenters, the musical lineup promises further entertainment. Maestro Bocelli, former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger, and 'Angels' singer Williams are all scheduled to take to the stage.
Following the conclusion of the draw itself, iconic group Village People will perform their classic hit, 'YMCA'.
Millions of viewers are expected to tune in for the event, which will be broadcast live on FIFA’s official website and BBC One from 5pm on Friday, offering a first glimpse into the structure of the expanded global football spectacle.
