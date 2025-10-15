Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The historic addition to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lineup this year

Victoria’s Secret 2025 Fashion Show Welcomes Its First Pro Athlete
  • WNBA player Angel Reese is set to become the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Wednesday.
  • The 23-year-old Chicago Sky forward will join the brand’s high-profile “Wings Reveal” lineup in New York.
  • Reese is recognized as one of the most visible figures in women’s sports, celebrated for her confidence, charisma, and ability to bridge sports, fashion, and pop culture.
  • She will don the signature angel wings, marking a new stage for the athlete at the show, which was cancelled in 2019 but returned last year.
  • The event begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed on YouTube, Prime Video, and Amazon Live.
