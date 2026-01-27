Beckhams step out in Paris amid feud with Brooklyn
- David and Victoria Beckham attended Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris alongside their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
- At a subsequent event at the French Ministry of Culture, Victoria was honored as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters for her work in fashion design.
- This public appearance follows recent statements from their son, Brooklyn, who declared he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.
- Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria, of attempting to ruin his marriage and humiliating him by hijacking his first dance at his wedding.
- David responded to the family dispute by stating that children should be allowed to make mistakes, while some public commentators have criticized Brooklyn's remarks.