Watch Victoria Beckham’s cameo in Ugly Betty as wedding episode resurfaces after Brooklyn claims
- Victoria Beckham's cameo appearance in the TV series Ugly Betty has resurfaced online.
- This follows claims made by her son, Brooklyn Beckham, that his mother "hijacked" his first dance and behaved "inappropriately" at his 2022 wedding.
- Brooklyn Beckham, 26, recently posted a statement on Instagram indicating he has no wish to reconcile with his family.
- In the 2007 Ugly Betty episode titled "A Nice Day For A Posh Wedding", Victoria Beckham guest-starred as herself, acting as Wilhelmina Slater's maid of honour.
- During the episode, she was depicted stealing the bride's thunder by posing in a white dress.