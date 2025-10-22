Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham on David affair allegations: ‘We’ve ridden the damn storm’

Victoria Beckham opens up on husband David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos
  • Victoria Beckham directly addressed questions regarding her husband David's alleged 2004 affair with Rebecca Loos during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
  • The fashion designer was promoting her new Netflix documentary, Victoria Beckham, when she was quizzed on the rumoured affair, which David Beckham has previously denied.
  • Responding to “speculations about her marriage”, Beckham said that she and her husband have “ridden the damn storm” together throughout their relationship.
  • She said that they recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, despite initial predictions that their marriage would not endure.
  • Watch the video in full above.
