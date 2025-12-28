Victoria Beckham wears £1,290 gown from own label to Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding
- Victoria Beckham has shared her preparations for Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding on Saturday 27 December via a video on her Instagram page.
- The 51-year-old designer wore a dark teal cut-out gown from her own label, which retails for £1,290.
- Her outfit featured long sleeves, a pleated skirt, and twist detailing, accessorised with silver items and oversized sunglasses.
- Victoria attended the ceremony in Bath alongside her husband, Sir David Beckham, and their youngest children, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.
- Their eldest son, Brooklyn, was absent from the wedding.