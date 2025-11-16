Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Vicky Pattison reveals husband’s real age

Vicky Pattison reveals lie she told about husband for six years
  • Vicky Pattison has revealed that she has concealed her husband Ercan Ramadan's age for the past six years.
  • The Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared the information on her Get a Grip podcast with Angela Scanlon.
  • Pattison said that when they first started dating, she was 31 and Ramadan was 25.
  • She allowed press reports to incorrectly state Ramadan's age as 35, rather than correcting the misinformation.
  • Pattison explained that the media found it “alien” for a 31-year-old woman to be in a relationship with a 25-year-old man.
